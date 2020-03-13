KCAS Pet of the Week: Armando

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter has a dog who will be featured for adoption on St. Patrick’s Day.

This week’s featured pet is a lovely American Staffordshire Terrier mix named Armando who will only cost $50 to adopt on Tuesday. The animal shelter says perhaps you can be his lucky charm and give him a forever home.

If you’re looking for a cat, the animal shelter has many amazing cats for adoption. All cats are free to adopt from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Two cats who are available for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

For more information on adopting any pet from KCAS, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7304.