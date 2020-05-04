Closings & Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Show off your dancing skills to help healthcare workers

Partners
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve all been looking for a way to give back to healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Luckily, a couple of  entrepreneurs have come up with a terrific idea to help and all you have to do is dance! Jeff Bennett and Michael Ranville created a virtual, community-wide dance competition called The Groove.

Some of the biggest companies in our community are supporting the cause and all proceeds will go to The West Michigan Heroes Fund.

TO JOIN:

  • Download the app
  • Choose a song
  • Get dancing!

Every dance earns a donation and it all goes back to those on the front lines fighting the pandemic. Plus the person who gets the most likes on their video will win $10,000!

Download the app here: TheGrooveApp.com  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connecting with Community Partner Links

WOOD TV8 Partner Links

 