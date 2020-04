GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Obviously the country-wide lockdown is hard on so many different groups of people, including student athletes who won’t get to finish out their season.

Dr. Eddie O’Connor, a Clinical Sports Psychologist here at Mary Free Bed, talked about the psychological effects this is having on students and how they can cope.

>>>Watch the video above.

For more details about Mary Free Bed’s Sports Psychology department, click here.