Stroke recovery at Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Life can change in an instant when you or a loved one suffers a stroke. At Mary Free Bed, the goal of doctors, nurses and therapists is get you back to your life as quickly and comfortably as possible. Here’s the story of Matt’s recovery as he did “whatever it takes” to recover from his stroke.

What are the signs of a stroke?

  • Balance:  A sudden loss of balance or coordination
  • Eyes:  A sudden blurred or double vision or sudden, persistent vision trouble
  • Face: One or both sides of the face drooping
  • Arms: Weakness or numbness on one side
  • Speech:  Slurred or garbled speech. Repeating simple phrases.
  • Time:  Call 911 for immediate medical attention.

Mary Free Bed Stroke Rehabilitation

