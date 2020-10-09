National Leadership Award for Mary Free Bed CEO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The CEO of Mary Free Bed has been recognized for his outstanding work in the field of medical rehabilitation. The American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association (AMRPA) has given the National Leadership Excellence Award to Kent Riddle.

The award recognizes the person who has shown outstanding service and made significant contributions to medical rehab. Riddle has been CEO since 2011.

During that time, he has increased the number of employees by 145%, implemented new programs, and grown the number of patients served by 775%.

Riddle was first introduced to Mary Free Bed when his wife sustained a serious brain injury in a car accident. A colleague who nominated Riddle for the AMRPA Award says he channels his personal mission to ensure quality care for all people who need it.

Riddle says he is grateful for the recognition.