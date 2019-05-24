Meet Lauren, a stroke survivor Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - In the month of May, over 60,000 Americans will suffer a stroke. While many people think strokes only happen later in life, our next guest can tell you otherwise. Lauren Ziegler is 21 years old, and a stroke survivor. With the help of Mary Free Bed, her life is changing.

About Mary Free Bed

At Mary Free Bed, you’ll be cared for by a team of seasoned experts. Our board-certified physicians, nurses and therapists are specially trained in rehabilitation for adults and children with amputations, brain injuries, cancer, spinal cord injuries and strokes.

We are the fifth-largest rehabilitation hospital in the nation and the fourth-largest rehabilitation system in the world, offering a full range of resources for a short course of treatment or a lifetime of care. We provide acute and sub-acute inpatient rehabilitation, comprehensive outpatient services and home care, plus specialized programs such as assistive technology and driver’s rehabilitation.

Our state-of-the-art facility features leading-edge technology, including nearly 700 feet of ceiling-mounted ambulation systems, multiple therapy gyms on each floor and robotic walking technology.

Mary Free Bed nurtures a culture of caring signified by patient satisfaction scores that outperform Michigan hospitals of any size or kind, according to third-party data. We have been restoring hope and freedom to patients for more than 125 years.

