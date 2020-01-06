Mary Free Bed: What to watch out for with new diets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New year, new you! Mary Free Bed’s Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Kim Meeuwsen gave some healthy tips and guidance for dieting in the new year.

Red flags to watch for when selecting a new diet include verbiage such as:

30-day guaranteed weight-loss!

Secret to fat loss!

Detox/cleansing

There is no “quick-fix” when it comes to dieting and weight-loss. Instead, focus on balancing the main food groups and reaching out to a weight-loss specialist. You can find one at Mary Free Bed by visiting: https://www.maryfreebed.com/rehabilitation/weight-management-program/