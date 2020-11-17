Mary Free Bed Updates Visitor Policy Amid COVID-19 Surge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mary Free Bed is doing its part to help stop the recent surge in COVID-19 cases by limiting the number of people coming into the facility. The hospital has updated its guidelines for both inpatient and outpatient visitors.

Adult inpatients can have one visitor. Mary Free Bed Kids are allowed two caregivers, but only one may come at a time. No visitors are permitted in the Sub-Acute Rehabilitation, or the ReCOVery Unit, which is dedicated to patients recovering from COVID-19.

Outpatients may have one adult family member or caregiver with them.

Mary Free Bed will continue to screen each person who enters the building for symptoms or risk factors and will be required to wear a mask.

