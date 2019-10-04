Mary Free Bed to sponsor 8th annual wheelchair rugby tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mary Free Bed is sponsoring a local wheelchair rugby tournament happening this weekend in West Michigan.

The aggressive and fast paced quad rugby quest “Thunderfest” is back in Grand Rapids for it’s 8th annual tournament. 80 wheelchair athletes will play in 20 matches with teams from Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and New York.

When: Saturday, October 5th 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 6th 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 5th 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 6th 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Where: MSA Fieldhouse – 5435 28th St. CT SE. Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Wheelchair quad rugby is not for the faint of heart. The sport is designed specifically for quadriplegics but is fast-paced and highly aggressive. The heavy-duty sport wheelchairs take a beating with collisions and players flipping onto their sides.

The local team, “The Grand Rapids Thunder,” won the National Division II Championship in 2018 and are proud to be sponsored by Mary Free Bed’s Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports program.

One of the largest programs of its kind in the United States, Wheelchair & Adaptive Sports serves more than 1,200 people annually through competitive teams, clinics, classes and events.