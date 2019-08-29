Mary Free Bed talks nutritious after school snacks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our Community Partner, Mary Free Bed, is here to talk about healthy after school snacks with registered dietitian, Jessi Holden.

Holden notes that it is important to give your kids a variety of options so that they can choose what they like. Here is a list of food groups that will help keep their tummies full until dinner:

Homemade muffins

Crackers and cheese

Fruit and/or veggies

Yogurt

Nuts

Continue introducing and reintroducing new foods to your kids – their taste buds will always change and mood effects their food choices. If they’re having a meltdown one day about an orange colored smoothie, they might like it frozen into a Popsicle the next day instead. Holden also encourages moms and dads to have a snack with their child so that they don’t miss out on their nutrients, too.