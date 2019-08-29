Mary Free Bed talks nutritious after school snacks

Mary Free Bed

by: Eva Aguirre Cooper

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our Community Partner, Mary Free Bed, is here to talk about healthy after school snacks with registered dietitian, Jessi Holden.

Holden notes that it is important to give your kids a variety of options so that they can choose what they like. Here is a list of food groups that will help keep their tummies full until dinner:

  • Homemade muffins
  • Crackers and cheese
  • Fruit and/or veggies
  • Yogurt
  • Nuts

Continue introducing and reintroducing new foods to your kids – their taste buds will always change and mood effects their food choices. If they’re having a meltdown one day about an orange colored smoothie, they might like it frozen into a Popsicle the next day instead. Holden also encourages moms and dads to have a snack with their child so that they don’t miss out on their nutrients, too.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connecting with Community Partner Links

WOOD TV8 Partner Links

 

 