Mary Free Bed takes on the “Git Up Challenge”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The new viral video dance, the “Git Up Challenge,” has hit West Michigan by way of our community partner, Mary Free Bed. Patients and hospital staff from Mary Free Bed pulled on cowboy boots and grabbed friends for the hip-hop/country line dancing song “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown.

The song ignited a viral dance challenge across social media with police officers to celebrities to daddy-daughter duos. Recreational Therapists at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation star in video with patients, Charlie the Miniature Therapy Horse and Vandy, our animal-assisted therapy dog.

Check out the video gaining thousands of YouTube views in less than 24 hours. Mary Free Bed is inviting other rehabilitation hospitals across the nation in Florida, North Carolina and Texas to join in!