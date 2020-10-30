Mary Free Bed Staff ‘Time Warp’ Out of 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Challenges of 2020 have made a lot of us wishing we could fast-forward to a different time. The staff at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital took it one step further: they found a way to “Time Warp” out of 2020!

More than two dozen staff members from several departments decided to recreate a scene from the 1975 cult classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

Of course, the choreography included some COVID updates, featuring masks and social distancing along with “just a jump to the left, then a step to the right”.

Kiersten Cudney, interim administrator of the Sub-Acute Rehabilitation Program says,

“If this video makes one patient or one hardworking clinician smile, we did our job.”

We say, job well done! Check out the video here.