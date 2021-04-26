Mary Free Bed reopens ReCOVery Unit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- For the third time since the start of the pandemic, the ReCOVery Unit at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is open for Covid patients who need intensive inpatient services.

The recent surge of patients with COVID-19 in West Michigan hospitals led to the re-opening of the unit, which focuses on the issues facing those recovering from the Coronavirus. Therapists focus on cognition, deconditioning, respiratory function and neurologic injury.

Dr. Ralph Wang says they are seeing younger patients than they treated last spring and fall.

“With targeted therapy and a better understanding of the disease, we’re confident that rehabilitation will help bring about the best recovery possible”. — Dr. Ralph Wang, ReCOVery Unit rehab physician

The ReCOVvery Unit also offers outpatient services, along with a virtual program to help those patients who are recovering at home.