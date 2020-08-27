Mary Free Bed Ranked Top Rehabilitation Center in Michigan by Newsweek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan’s Mary Free Bed has been recognized as the top physical rehabilitation centers in the state, and one of the best in the nation.

Newsweek magazine ranked 140 facilities across the country, and Mary Free Bed came in with the 11th highest rating in the United States and topped the list in Michigan. The ratings were based on quality of care, service, follow-up care, accommodations and amenities.

Mary Free Bed CEO Kent Riddle calls the ranking ‘thrilling’. “West Michigan knows about Mary Free Bed’s quality rehabilitation,” he said. “It’s especially meaningful when a nationally respected independent organization reaches the same conclusion using patient outcome data.”