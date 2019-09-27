Mary Free Bed Performance Lab

Closings & Delays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A new service is coming to West Michigan to help athletes of all levels from triathletes to weekend warriors. Mary Free Bed Sports Rehabilitation opened their new performance lab.

How do I know which service is right for me?

  • Improved training and specific HR training zones
  • VO2max and/or Lactate Threshold
  • Personalized hydration plan
  • Sweat composition

  • Weight loss/maintenance/gain
  • iDXA scan and/or Resting Metabolic Rate
  • How many and what type of calories do I burn
  • Metabolic Efficiency Point

Mary Free Bed Sports Rehabilitation & Performance Lab

  • Located in the SpartanNash YMCA
  • 5722 Metro Way, Suite B
  • Wyoming, MI 49519
  • For more info or schedule appointments
  • Download the “Mary Free Bed Sports Rehab App”
  • Call 616.840.PLAY
  • Visit www.maryfreebed.com

