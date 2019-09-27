Mary Free Bed Performance Lab

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A new service is coming to West Michigan to help athletes of all levels from triathletes to weekend warriors. Mary Free Bed Sports Rehabilitation opened their new performance lab.
How do I know which service is right for me?
- Improved training and specific HR training zones
- VO2max and/or Lactate Threshold
- Personalized hydration plan
- Sweat composition
How do I know which service is right for me?
- Weight loss/maintenance/gain
- iDXA scan and/or Resting Metabolic Rate
- How many and what type of calories do I burn
- Metabolic Efficiency Point
Mary Free Bed Sports Rehabilitation & Performance Lab
- Located in the SpartanNash YMCA
- 5722 Metro Way, Suite B
- Wyoming, MI 49519
- For more info or schedule appointments
- Download the “Mary Free Bed Sports Rehab App”
- Call 616.840.PLAY
- Visit www.maryfreebed.com