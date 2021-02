GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Mary Free Bed Sub-Acute Rehabilitation has been recognized for the fourth straight year as being one of the best in the nation.

U.S News & World Report evaluated 15-thousand organizations across the country. Mary Free Bed ranked higher than both state and national averages in most areas, including consistency of nurse staffing, fall prevention, the amount of physical therapy patients receive, and the number of patients who can return home.