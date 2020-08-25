Mary Free Bed names new Chief Operating Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ingrid Cheslek has worked in health care for more than 30 years, but her new position at Mary Free Bed is a first, for both her and the hospital. Cheslek is the first woman to serve as Mary Free Bed’s Chief Operating Officer. Cheslek is a registered nurse who spent 3 decades at Metro Health before joining Mary Free Bed in 2015 as Chief Nursing Officer.

CEO Kent Riddle says Cheslek has an impressive record of creating new programs. “I’m delighted Mary Free Bed’s next COO is a nurse who loves the field of rehabilitation,” Riddle said.

For Cheslek, it’s an opportunity to have a greater impact on providing quality care. “I’m thrilled at this opportunity to serve our mission of Restoring Hope and Freedom in a greater capacity”.

As COO, Cheslke will oversee all aspects of hospital operations, including network and outpatient clinical operations.