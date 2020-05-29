GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Getting the medical and rehabilitation care you need is getting easier! Mary Free Bed is open for in-person care.
We talk to Dr. Kelly Armstrong about what to expect.
What’s open for in-person visits?
• Outpatient Therapy
• Physician Clinics
• Orthotics and Prosthetics
What can you expect at your visit?
• Screenings for everyone, including temperatures
• You’ll be asked to where a mask and sanitize your hands
• Staff will wear protective gear
• We are sanitizing all equipment and surfaces proven effective against COVID-19
Visit MaryFreeBed.com for more information.