GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Getting the medical and rehabilitation care you need is getting easier! Mary Free Bed is open for in-person care.

We talk to Dr. Kelly Armstrong about what to expect.

What’s open for in-person visits?

• Outpatient Therapy

• Physician Clinics

• Orthotics and Prosthetics

What can you expect at your visit?

• Screenings for everyone, including temperatures

• You’ll be asked to where a mask and sanitize your hands

• Staff will wear protective gear

• We are sanitizing all equipment and surfaces proven effective against COVID-19

Visit MaryFreeBed.com for more information.