Mary Free Bed is dedicated to hope and freedom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Since 1976 the week of September 16th – 22nd has been declared as National Rehabilitation Awareness week. Mary Free Bed is taking its part in bringing awareness the the benefits of rehab to hundreds of thousands of patients statewide. Their very mission is to restore hope and freedom to people through rehabilitation.

Since 1891, Mary Free Bed has been working with children and adults with brain injuries, strokes, spinal cord injuries, multiple traumas, amputations, cancer and other diagnoses. The combination of more than 110 specialized medical and sports rehabilitation programs and an exclusive focus on rehabilitation enables their specialty physicians and staff to help patients achieve extraordinary clinical results.

The Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Network includes more than three dozen acute care hospitals across Michigan empowering them to bring lives the hope and inspiration.

National Rehabilitation Awareness week recognizes that every person deserves to live their life to the fullest. In whatever form that new normal may be and the power to believe in themselves again.