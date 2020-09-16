Mary Free Bed Hosting ‘Thrive’ Parties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mary Free Bed’s annual gala has gone virtual this year, but you can still support the hospital’s mission, with your own ‘thrive’ party!

Instead of hundreds of people gathered for the ‘thrive’ gala, Mary Free Bed is offering sponsors the chance to host individual events.

Here’s how it works:

Sponsors pick a date between September 25th and October 11th and invite between 10 and 50 guests.

Registration ends September 18 th .

. Mary Free Bed will supply food and favors!

Guests will watch a 15-minute video featuring stories of recovery and inspiration.

Guests will have the chance to make a donation at the party.

Proceeds go to support the wheelchair and adaptive sports program, which is one of the largest in the country.

Go to: https://www.maryfreebed.com/foundation/thrive/ to host a ‘thrive’ party.