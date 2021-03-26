Mary Free Bed expands therapy playground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mary’s Therapy Playground at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is a special place for kids and teens to reach on their rehabilitation goals without even realizing the work they are doing.

Built in 2018, the playground is now expanding to include even more fun and functional elements like a new climbing wall, therapy loft and renovated slide and stairs.

Mary’s Therapy Playground at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. (Courtesy Mary Free Bed)

The playground is designed to help patients work on cognitive, physical and social skills. The equipment includes climbing structures, gear panels and musical elements.

Andrea Dennis, a physical therapist at Mary Free Bed, says the playground gives child patients confidence and the ability to navigate more effectively in unfamiliar environments.

“A huge benefit for therapy is the additional space. The playground’s different elements allow for us to work on functional mobility skills while also having fun,” Dennis said.

Mary’s Therapy Playground is located adjacent to the outpatient kids area.