Mary Free Bed expands services in Saginaw region

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Leaders from Covenant HealthCare and Mary Free Bed are expanding the scope of their existing 50-50 joint venture. In addition to the current 41-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit, four more areas will be included in the partnership.

The expanded Mary Free Bed at Covenant Joint Venture will now include:

Inpatient Rehabilitation

Outpatient Rehabilitation

Orthotics and Prosthetics

Rehabilitation Physician Services

Covenant Center for Autism

Mary Free Bed at Covenant will also provide rehabilitation services for:

Therapy for patients hospitalized for general acute care treatment

Transitional Care Therapy (the Covenant HealthCare skilled nursing program)

“After beginning the in-patient rehabilitation joint venture almost two years ago, it made sense to join together all rehabilitation services. The sole focus of Mary Free Bed is to restore hope and freedom through rehabilitation, and our partnership will continue having an extraordinary impact on patients.” Ed Bruff, Covenant HealthCare president and CEO

Mary Free Bed is nationally recognized for achieving excellent patient satisfaction as well as rehabilitation outcomes. The Mary Free Bed team will also continue sharing educational programs and research opportunities.

“We’ve developed a great relationship with Covenant HealthCare clinicians and leaders,” said Kent Riddle, Mary Free Bed president and CEO. “It’s exciting to move forward together and advance rehabilitation care for residents of the Great Lakes Bay Region.”

Covenant HealthCare offers outpatient rehabilitation services at seven locations across Saginaw, Bay City, Frankenmuth and Hemlock. These include physical and occupational therapy as well as speech-language pathology services. In the last year, the Covenant HealthCare Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation team provided more than 83,265 outpatient therapy sessions, supported 452 patients in the Transitional Care program, and completed 5,258 autism program visits.







Mary Free Bed at Covenant HealthCare, a joint venture of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Covenant HealthCare, provides customized inpatient rehabilitation for people with a wide range of conditions, including amputations, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and strokes. Since the partnership began in 2018, nearly 900 inpatients have received rehabilitation. For more details, visit: covenanthealthcare.com/maryfreebed.

Covenant HealthCare is a non-profit health system committed to providing patients across east central Michigan with extraordinary care for every generation. With more than 4,600 employees, an extensive provider network and a 642-bed hospital, Covenant HealthCare offers a wide range of comprehensive medical services including high-risk obstetrics, neonatal and pediatric intensive care and acute care, a Level II Adult and Pediatric Trauma Center, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, robotic surgery, bariatric services, rehabilitation and more.