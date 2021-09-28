Mary Free Bed expanding services to Chicago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids-based Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is expanding its services to Chicago.

The hospital signed an agreement to be an independent contractor for Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital, a part of Sinai Chicago.

The new agreement will allow Mary Free Bed to serve more patients and share their expertise in rehabilitation by overseeing inpatient and outpatient services, managing day-to-day operations and handling marketing.

“It’s an honor to welcome Schwab colleagues into the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Network. With an excellent reputation for quality care, the rehabilitation community holds Schwab in high esteem.” Mary Free Bed CEO Kent Riddle said. “Our collaboration means more patients will have brighter futures following injuries and illnesses.”

The agreement is not a merger or acquisition. A small number of Schwab leaders will now work for Mary Free Bed. But caregivers are still employed by Sinai Chicago.

Courtesy Mary Free Bed

With the agreement, Mary Free Bed now manages care for 482 inpatient rehabilitation beds and provides outpatient services in Michigan, Indiana and Illinois, serving more than 90,000 adults and children in 2021.