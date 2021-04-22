Mary Free Bed dishes up new dining services for patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Nutrition is a vital part of a patient’s recovery, and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is launching a new in-house food and dining service that focuses on meals tailored to their specific needs.

The new Mary Free Bed Kitchen and Café will be lead by Executive chef Todd Veenstra, who has 30 years of experience. He says he’s creating a menu of healthy offerings using food and nutrition to aid in recovery.

“My style is ‘less is more’, using quality ingredients to make healthy and enjoyable meals.”— Chef Todd Veenstra

Photo courtesy of Mary Free Bed

The Kitchen and Café is part of Mary Free Bed’s expansion project that started in 2019.

It will be open to staff and visitors for indoor and outdoor dining later this spring.