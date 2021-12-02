Mary Free Bed cuts ribbon on new, $41 million rehabilitation hospital in Bay Region

SAGINAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The ribbon on a $41 million rehabilitation hospital in the Great Lakes Bay Region was cut on Wednesday. Leaders from both Mary Free Bed and Covenant HealthCare dedicated the hospital in a virtual ceremony. It will meet a growing need for rehabilitation in the area since MFB and Covenant joined forces in March of 2018.

“This beautiful and sophisticated new space is the product of the solid relationship between Mary Free Bed and Covenant HealthCare,” said Beth Charlton, President and CEO of Covenant HealthCare. “Together we’ve dreamed of elevating rehabilitative medicine in the Great Lakes Bay Region, and determination has pushed us through everything from supply chain shortages to global pandemics.”

The new three-story space will provide 60 private inpatient rooms on the top two floors. It will increase care for inpatient rehabilitation with designated spaces for patients with critical conditions and brain injuries. And add four gyms to help treat specific diagnoses with specialized equipment.

December 2021/Courtesy Mary Free Bed

The new hospital will put added emphasis on new outpatient care as well. A new lobby, low-stimulation waiting room, kid-friendly spaces and a grab-and-go food market are all situated on the first floor. Therapy gyms with specialized equipment and private treatment rooms will accommodate the growing number of people seeking care.

The new hospital is incorporating new technologies that will help with balance skills and walking, along with robotic-assisted walking technology and therapies to help improve visual, cognitive, and motor skills. There will be apartments in-house that will allow patients to practice home activities.

Families can also enjoy new social spaces including a rooftop patio and two gardens. The new hospital is located at the main campus of Covenant HealthCare.