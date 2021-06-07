Mary Free Bed celebrates pride month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is celebrating Pride Month and showing support for the LGBTQ+ community. The hospital is flying a rainbow flag on campus to send a clear message that Mary Free Bed is a safe place for everyone- every day of the year.

Employees and members of the Grand Rapids Pride Center gathered Monday morning to hold a flag-raising ceremony. Mary Free Bed is sponsoring this year’s virtual Grand Rapids Pride Festival.

“Being a hospital that serves our community, it’s important to be as inclusive as we can possibly be, to better our patients’ care and better our community.” ——Mary Free Bed CEO Kent Riddle

Support of the community extends beyond just the visual symbol of the flag: Mary Free Bed is implementing the voluntary use of gender-identify pronouns on email signatures and ID badges.

The hospital is making it clear it’s committed to taking action to make changes in everyday behavior to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.