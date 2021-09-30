Mary Free Bed and Spectrum Health team up for enhanced pediatric care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders from Mary Free Bed and Spectrum Health announced a Joint Operating Agreement that will work to increase access to excellent pediatric acute inpatient rehabilitation. Under the collaboration, Mary Free Bed and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital will run an acute pediatric inpatient rehabilitation unit at Mary Free Bed.

“We’ll begin thinking about rehabilitation from the moment children are admitted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital because of this collaboration,” Mary Free Bed CEO, Kent Riddle said. “We’re all thrilled about how this program will make recoveries for kids even better.”

The new agreement, announced today, will not only build on current services but will also create new ones. Now, a Mary Free Bed physiatrist, a physician specializing in physical medicine and rehabilitation, will partner with physiatrists within the Spectrum Health Medical Group to enhance services for patients requiring post-acute care.

“We have worked closely with Mary Free Bed for many years and value our shared goal of better serving children by leveraging our respective strengths,” Spectrum Health President and CEO, Tina Freese Decker said. “This agreement builds on our strong relationship and is focused on specialized healing care and therapy our kids need.”

This agreement builds upon the 2018 Forum for Collaboration between the two hospitals and makes way for more collaboration in the future.