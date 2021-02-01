Mary Free Bed Again Ranked Among Nation’s Best

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mary Free Bed Sub-Acute Rehabilitation has been recognized for the fourth straight year as being one of the best in the nation.

U.S News & World Report evaluated 15-thousand organizations across the country. Mary Free Bed ranked higher than both state and national averages in most areas, including consistency of nurse staffing, fall prevention, the amount of physical therapy patients receive, and the number of patients who can return home.

Administrator Kiersten Cudney calls the recognition an honor.

“Our team members have new challenges this year with COVID-19 precautions and protocols and they’re working hard to help patients get back to their lives.” Administrator Kiersten Cudney

Mary Free Bed and Trinity Health Senior Communities partner to provide short-term rehabilitation and nursing services for patients recovering from Cancer, Amputation, Heart Attack and Stroke.