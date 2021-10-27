Looking for a job at Mary Free Bed? They’re hiring!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mary Free Bed, the award-winning rehabilitation hospital in Grand Rapids, is hiring. On Thursday, October 28th, MFB is hosting an in-person job fair for those who are looking to take the “next step in their career, while helping change a life!”

The job fair will be held inside of the LINC UP offices at 1167 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507. It’s happening from 3 – 7 p.m.

MFB is looking for qualified candidates for positions ranging from nurse to security officer and they’re offering what they call “the stability of a large growing organization, the culture and family atmosphere of a small one.”

At the job fair, the hospital is hiring for a number of positions:

EVS/Housekeeping

Nurse Tech/CENA

Registered Nurse

Patient Services representative

Security Officer

A pair of Mary Free Bed nurses — Oct. 2021/Courtesy Mary Free Bed

Mary Free Bed says those who are hired and work at the hospital will enjoy competitive benefits and wages, flexible scheduling, 24+ days paid time off, and a gain-share bonus. They are also giving $1,000 for any relocation more than 50 miles, tuition reimbursement up to $5,000 and more sign-on bonuses exclusively for nursing positions.

If you’re interested in finding a job at the Mary Free Bed job fair, click here.