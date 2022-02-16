Land your dream job with help from Mary Free Bed and Urban League of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This Thursday, Mary Free Bed and the Urban League of West Michigan are teaming up to launch a virtual series to help community members land their dream job. The social media series, Recruit U, will offer advice to those looking for the perfect job, on how to make it happen.

The first in the series will run from 7-7:15pm on Thursday, February 17th. Episode one, Virtual Interviews: The Do’s, the Don’ts and How to Stand Out, will go over specifics about facing the camera, the types of technology and platforms that give an advantage, what home environment is best, dress and appearance, and the interview itself.

Those attending the live online event will be able to chat with recruiters and ask questions about the tips being offered. The two organizations are also offering two $100 Amazon gift cards to dream job-seekers who watch the series live or before March 1st. Details on how to win will be in the video.

To attend the social media series visit Mary Free Bed or the Urban League’s Facebook page.