Keep up with your weight loss resolution with Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the second week of January – are you still keeping up with your New Year’s resolutions?

If your resolution was to start working on a healthier and more nutritious lifestyle, Mary Free Bed is here to help.

Mary Free Bed is offering weight management classes on the following dates:

January 28th – 1pm-2pm

January 29th – 5:30pm-6:30pm

Both classes are at the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital at 235 Wealthy St. SE

