Keep up with your weight loss resolution with Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the second week of January – are you still keeping up with your New Year’s resolutions?
If your resolution was to start working on a healthier and more nutritious lifestyle, Mary Free Bed is here to help.
Mary Free Bed is offering weight management classes on the following dates:
- January 28th – 1pm-2pm
- January 29th – 5:30pm-6:30pm
Both classes are at the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital at 235 Wealthy St. SE
For more details about their weight management program, click here.