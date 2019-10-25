It’s Halloween for kids at Mary Free Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Halloween is right around the corner and Mary Free Bed Hospital is ready to jump in on the fun! The 4th Annual Halloween Heroes Parade is this Saturday, October 26th and features over 30 custom-built Halloween wheelchair costumes.

To make current and former patients Halloween costume dreams come true, adult volunteers built their ideas into reality and tomorrow the children will see their costume designs come to life for the first time.

The public is invited to watch the parade and cheer on these Halloween Heroes.

When: Parade Starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Parade Starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 Where: Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, 235 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids

Costume highlights this year include: