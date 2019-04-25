Mary Free Bed

Helmet therapy for growing babies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We've all seen babies who have to wear a helmet and you may've wondered, why would a child so young need that?  Today the experts at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital tell us why they treat hundreds of children a year in their Cranial Remolding Program.

One of the main reasons why a baby wears a helmet is because he or she has an asymmetrical head shape, most often a flattening of the back of the head on one side. These helmets provide painless contact for more symmetrical skull growth. 

Last year Mary Free Bed evaluated nearly 1,200 children for head shape differences. Just over 900 went through the program and received helmets.

They are expanding our services beyond the main campus in Grand Rapids. Cranial Remolding is available now in Holland, Muskegon, Lansing, Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph.

