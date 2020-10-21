GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Virtual Happy Hours are a great way to connect with friends. Now, you can enjoy some drinks and snacks and help support a local organization at the same time.

The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired is hosting its 5th annual “Crafting Vision 2020” presented by Meijer.

The Virtual Happy Hour includes a Party Pack for Two, with craft beers donated by Brewery Vivant (with a special Braille labeled beer), plus appetizers and gifts.

Guests will also get the first look at a video showing how support for the event helps those with vision loss learn new skills and tools they need to thrive in a sighted world.

Crafting Vision 2020 runs from October 26-31. Fill out this form, then choose what time and day you will hold your Virtual Happy Hour.

The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired is an independent subsidiary of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

ABVI provides low vision clinics, plus in-home follow up care and rehabilitation, technology options for reading and communication, support groups and counseling.