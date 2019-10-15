A celebration of rehabilitation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Mary Free Bed Foundation was created 7-years ago to help improve the lives of patients and their families and their upcoming THRIVE Gala is their big fundraising event. It’s a rehabilitation celebration offering hope for the future. Here’s one family who’s been impacted by the programs at Mary Free Bed.

Sixth annual Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation Gala. They call it THRIVE because that is a great word to describe what their patients are doing after being treated at MFB.

Saturday, November 2 starting at 6:00 p.m.

DeVos Place (Exhibit Hall C)

Tickets are $200 per person. Sponsorships are still available.

Attire is “Ties and Heels”

Featuring award-winning entertainers Kevin Cole (“America’s pianist”) and Heidi Kettenring (vocalist and star of stage and screen), as well as powerful stories of hope and freedom.

Visit maryfreebed.com/gala for more information or to purchase tickets, purchase a sponsorship or make a donation.

Always a fantastic and VERY FUN evening that includes a famous afterglow, Sponsored by the Steve and Amy Van Andel Foundation, that our attendees really enjoy.

Proceeds this year are benefiting the Brain Injury Program at MFB.