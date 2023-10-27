GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Lowery still remembers what his late wife, Sandy was wearing the day he met her. After 45 years of marriage, Lowery lost his wife to cancer in January of 2023. Lowery shares his experience with Hospice of Michigan and how their care helped him spend Sandy’s final days right where he needed to be, alongside her. Hear how HOM’s 24/7 care made all the difference in their journey and how they provided a sense of comfort in a time of unimaginable grief. Watch John’s story in the video above.