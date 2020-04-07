Help Hospice of Michigan: PPE needed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2020 Barley, BBQ & Beats events have been cancelled. For Hospice of Michigan, this is their largest fundraising event of the year. With the support of community, together we can help Hospice of Michigan continue to provide care to loved ones, during this time. Jordan Carson sat down, via ZOOM interview, to talk to Marcie Hillary from Hospice of Michigan on how the community can support HOM during the outbreak.

>>>Click the video above to watch.

There are many ways to support Hospice of Michigan. Please know that making a gift provides immediate support to patients and their loved ones.

Community members are invited to make a financial contribution to the Hospice of Michigan COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support essential patient care through this crisis, or donate (or provide the cash equivalent to purchase). Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including surgical-grade face masks, N-95 masks, gowns and gloves are needed at this time.

HOW TO DONATE PPE:

HOM is accepting donations of home-made surgical masks to protect patient families. For the pattern visit www.Sweetredpoppy.com. For donations of PPE, call 734-214-5236 and select option#3 to let HOM know which items you wish to donate so they can arrange pickup or delivery.

Continue to stay up-to-date on Hospice of Michigan events, and future opportunities to support by following the Hospice of Michigan Facebook page.

