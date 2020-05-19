Help healthcare workers by dancing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve all been looking for a way to give back to healthcare workers during the pandemic and you may have heard us mention The Groove!

A couple of entrepreneurs have come up with a terrific idea to help our healthcare workers and all you have to do is dance! Jeff Bennett and Michael Ranville created a virtual, community-wide dance competition called The Groove.

Some of the biggest companies in our community are supporting the cause and all proceeds will go to The West Michigan Heroes Fund.

TO JOIN:

Download the app

Choose a song

Get dancing!

Every dance earns a donation and it all goes back to those on the front lines fighting the pandemic. Plus the person who gets the most likes on their video will win $10,000!

Download the app here: TheGrooveApp.com.