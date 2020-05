GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This year’s Festival of the Arts is cancelled due to the pandemic but the show will still go on virtually on June 5th and 6th. Watch the Virtual Arts Festival stream on Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and an encore presentation on Saturday, June 6, on woodtv.com.

>>>Watch the video above

For more details about the Festival of the Arts or to donate, visit FestivalGR.org.