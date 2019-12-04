The sounds of Holiday Pops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays just wouldn’t be the same without the special sounds of the season. The Grand Rapids Symphony is celebrating in two special ways and today we have Bob Bernhardt in studio with us.

Grand Rapids Symphony’s Holiday Pops is a longstanding Christmas tradition in West Michigan. This year the Wolverine Worldwide Holiday Pops is a brand new show with new twists and new features.

At every show at DeVos Performance Hall in December, you’ll be greeted by a magical “Land of Sweets,” created by pastry and baking students at Grand Rapids Community College’s Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. Certified pastry chef Gilles Renusson, a world-renowned sugar artist, is leading a team to create a wonderland out of sweets for the lobby of DeVos Hall.

At the Holiday Pops with five performances Dec, 5 through 8, you’ll also see and hear:

A special guest student conductor, chosen at random at each concert, who will guest conduct the Grand Rapids Symphony in Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”

Live entertainment by area high school musical ensembles in the lobby.

Free hot chocolate and Holiday photo ops in the lobby.

A visit by Santa himself.

Capathia Jones , star of stage (“Caroline, or Change,” “Newsies” and “Martin Short’s Fame Becomes Me”) and screen (“The Wiz Live!” “30 Rock” “Law and Order” “The Sopranos”) joins the Grand Rapids Pops to sing such songs as “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town’ for Grand Rapids’ favorite holiday tradition.

A brand-new morning matinee on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. The one-hour concert, held without intermission, will feature highlights of the full concerts.

Holidays with the Grand Rapids Symphony