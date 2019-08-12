Save big on GR Symphony tickets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re a fan of the Grand Rapids Symphony, listen up…you’ve got a chance to save big on some tickets. Today we have the new Vice President and General Manager of the Grand Rapids Symphony, Aaron Doty in studio with us.

The Grand Rapids Symphony is launching a Community Appreciation Sale, open to anyone and everyone, with a 30%discount on single tickets for concerts coming up in September, October and November. It’s their way of saying thanks to the community for its ongoing support.

Not only is 30% a huge discount, they’re extending it to all of their big events, including their October performance of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” on Oct. 18-19. It’s the fifth Harry Potter movie they’ve done, but the first time we’ve offered a discount on a flick that’s sold out some of the past performances in DeVos Performance Hall.

It also applies to their very special event with violinist Itzhak Perlman on Nov. 7. It’ll be his first appearance in DeVos Performance Hall in more than 35 years.

Community Appreciation Sale