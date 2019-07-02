Grand Rapids Symphony celebrates 25 years of Picnic Pops

One of West Michigan’s favorite summer traditions is celebrating its 25 anniversary season this year! The Grand Rapids Symphony’s Picnic Pops! Associate conductor John Varineau joined us to preview this years outdoor concert series.

Grand Rapids Symphony’s 2019 Picnic Pops opens with Classical Fireworks – Salute to America, at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Cannonsburg Ski Area, 6800 Cannonsburg Road NE

Gates open at 5:45 for picnicking and pre-concert activities.

Lawn seats start at $20 adults, $15 children and teens 2-18, free for children under age 2

Other seating options are available. All tickets are $5 more the day of the show

Call (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRSymphony.org or PicnicPops.org