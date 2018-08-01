Enjoy Picnic Pops with the GR Symphony
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Summer might be winding down, but there's still time to experience one of the best outdoor concerts in West Michigan. John Varineau of the Grand Rapids Symphony joins us now to talk Picnic Pops!
Grand Rapids Symphony’s D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops with Tito Puente Jr.
- 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2
- Gates open at 5:45 p.m. for picnicking and pre-concert entertainment
- Advance tickets start at $20 adults, $5 children ages 2-18 for lawn seats
- All tickets are $5 more the day of the show
- Call 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRSymphony.org
Grand Rapids Symphony’s D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops starring Ben Folds
- 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3
- Gates open at 5:45 p.m. for picnicking and pre-concert entertainment
- Advance tickets start at $40 adults, $5 children ages 2-18 for lawn seats
- All tickets are $5 more the day of the show
- Call 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRSymphony.org
