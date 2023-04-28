Family Fare

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
57°
Sign Up
Grand Rapids
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Michigan
Elections
National
Target 8 Investigates
News 8 Digital Series
To The Point
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
Automotive News
Top Stories
Ronald McDonald House hosts ‘Red Shoe Brew’ for charity
Video
Top Stories
Groups sign funding deal for proposed GR amphitheater
Video
Inside de-escalation training at the Kent County …
Video
Dispatch: 1 unresponsive after Kentwood crash
Kellogg Community College starting weekend business …
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Power Outages
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Storm Team 8 weather app
School Closing Emails
Top Stories
Bill’s Blog: 43rd anniversary of the Kalamazoo tornado
Video
Top Stories
A Sunday PM Drive
Marginal Risk of Severe Weather Sunday PM
Thursday Was a Calm Day
Frost Advisory
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
River Bank Run
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
NCAA Hoops
Top Stories
Nonprofit helping kids and parents succeed
Video
Top Stories
Roller derby is back in Grand Rapids
Video
76ers’ Harden visits with Michigan State shooting …
Goldschmidt 3 HRs, Cards end 8-game skid, beat Tigers
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Watch
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Breaking News & Live Events
Watch News 8
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Remarkable Women of West Michigan 2023
Virtual Home Show
Top Stories
Byron Center Meats hosts huge sale this week
Video
Top Stories
There are other options for chronic back pain treatment
Video
Top Stories
The importance of mental health for mothers
Video
How to make sure you’re successful in retirement
Video
HADESTOWN coming to Broadway Grand Rapids
Video
Get mom something sweet for Mother’s Day
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Student of the Week
Pets of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Barley, BBQ and Beats a sellout night of good music, …
Video
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Tuck and Copper
Video
Top Stories
Zeeland West senior excels in school, runs flower …
Video
Weekend event makes music therapy possible for end-of-life …
Video
Sister Aquinas on 100th birthday: It’s just a number
Video
KCAS Pets of the Week: Harriet and Barb
Video
ABC 4
ABC
Live Local. Give Local.
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Work For Us
Job Connect
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Family Fare
One School at a Time
Top Family Fare Headlines