Winter can be hard on utility bills – now there’s help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The last few days we’ve really felt the chill in the air maybe you’re turning the furnace on a bit more. For some paying those winter heating bills can be a hardship. DTE Energy provides customers with options to help pay their energy bill. We have Jonathan Wilson from DTE here with us along with Rev. Deidric Tupper, co-pastor of the New Faith Temple in Muskegon Heights.

DTE Energy offers customers in need several assistance plans. DTE in partnership with The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) and a variety of human service agencies is hosting assistance days in West Michigan to help customers filling out the applications for enrollment on assistance plans and to provide other wrap around services.

Rev. Tupper is a long-standing DTE community partner who helps facilitate these assistance days in the community.

Upcoming assistance days in West Michigan:

October 24, 2019

Customer Assistance Day (pre-registration necessary)

Muskegon Burrell Multiplex

412 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon Heights, MI 49444

(To register for Customer Assistance Day)

New Faith Temple Community Development Corporation at (616) 248-4970 or visiting www.nftcdc.com

October 25, 2019 (no registration necessary)

Mich. Dept. Health and Human Services

121 Franklin St SE #200, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

DTE encourages people who want to help those in need to make a donation to THAW. Donations are accepted online at thawfund.org/donate.