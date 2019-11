GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, tasteless and can't be detected without the help of an alarm or detector. It's easy to protect your family and today we have Scotty Kehoe in studio from DTE to help us raise awareness.

Winter can be a prime time for carbon monoxide poisoning as people turn on their heating systems and mistakenly warm their cars in garages. So as the weather turns colder, it's important to take extra precautions.