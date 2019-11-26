DTE Energy Foundation Holiday Meal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DTE Energy Foundation Sponsors AgeWell Services Meals on Wheels Holiday Meal for Ninth Year Thursday, December 19 from 12:00 – 6:00 pm.
The DTE Energy Foundation awarded a $23,000 grant to Senior Resources to support AgeWell Services’ annual Holiday Meal. 3,400 Meals will be served to adults 60 and over in Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa Counties. Meals will be delivered to home-bound aging adults through the Meals on Wheels program and will be served to Lunch & Activity Centers throughout the three counties.
- WHO: AgeWell Services of West Michigan and DTE Energy Foundation, with support from Call 2-1-1, Senior Resources and Muskegon County Senior Millage.
- WHAT: 3,400 meals served to aging adults in Muskegon, Oceana, and Ottawa County, thanks to a $23,000 grant from the DTE Energy Foundation.
- WHEN: Thursday, December 19, 2019 12:00 – 6:00 pm
- WHERE: The primary Lunch & Activity Site that will have Holiday Meals will be at Driftwood Café at Tanglewood Park, 560 Seminole Rd. Muskegon, MI 49444.
- CONTACT: Stephanie Stewart 231-559-0476