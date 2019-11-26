DTE Energy Foundation Holiday Meal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - DTE Energy, Michigan's largest energy company, is urging customers to beware of scammers posing as their electric or natural gas supplier. DTE has seen an increase in scam artists targeting customers, claiming to be a representative from the company and asking for sensitive information or immediate payment.

In conjunction with Utilities United Against Scams' Utility Scam Awareness Week across North America on Nov. 17-23, DTE wants to share the red flags of a utility imposter, whether it be in-person, on the phone, or online.