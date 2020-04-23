Discussing domestic violence during stay-at-home order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With more people being forced to stay at home during the pandemic, unfortunately that means that this may increase the number of domestic violence incidents. We talked to Kent County Sheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young about what the police department is seeing in terms of domestic violence cases and what to do if you come across a domestic violence or child abuse incident.
>>>Watch the videos above
Domestic Violence Resources:
YWCA
YWCAWCMI.org
Hot Line: 616.454.9922
For more information about what the Kent County Sheriff Department does for domestic violence/child abuse incidents, visit Family Services here.