Checking in with Grand Rapids City Manager about city needs during pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We talked to Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington about what the city is doing to best protect both their employees and its residents best during the Coronavirus pandemic.

He also notes that while it’s important to still continue to attend parks and dog parks, please make sure to maintain appropriate physical distancing. Please call 3-1-1 if you see people too close to one another or businesses open that shouldn’t be.

If you’re a small business, visit CovidWM.org for resources.

For more details about the city’s response to the Coronavirus, visit GrandRapidsMI.gov.