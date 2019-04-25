Be Nice

Out of tragedy comes Love and Lean walk to raise mental health awareness

By:

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 03:21 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 03:21 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - WOOD TV8's Justin Kollar shares an inspirational story that came out of tragedy. This is why we're glad that the The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan - be nice. organization is one of our community partners.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries