Out of tragedy comes Love and Lean walk to raise mental health awareness
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - WOOD TV8's Justin Kollar shares an inspirational story that came out of tragedy. This is why we're glad that the The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan - be nice. organization is one of our community partners.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Judges: MI must redraw congressional, legislative maps
- MSP seek thief in SW MI airport hangar break-in
- 'Avengers: Endgame' poised to topple box-office records
- GR police searching for shooting suspect
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WOTV4Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.